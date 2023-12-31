AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 576 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $545.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.