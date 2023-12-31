AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 3.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $61,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.57.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

