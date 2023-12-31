AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 318,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $252.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $258.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

