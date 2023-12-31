AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $205.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.43 and a 52 week high of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

