AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 361 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $193.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.66 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

