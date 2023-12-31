AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 5,990 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,196 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Perficient worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Perficient by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 388,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,945 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

