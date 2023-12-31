AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 612 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after acquiring an additional 566,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,046,000 after acquiring an additional 106,864 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $162.50 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.