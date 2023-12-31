AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 816 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $489.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.24. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

