Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.13. 1,340,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

