Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $13.47

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

GPS stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.11. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

