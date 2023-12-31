Analyzing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Getty Realty pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AFC Gamma pays out 119.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AFC Gamma is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30% AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91%

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $165.59 million 9.30 $90.04 million $1.42 20.58 AFC Gamma $81.50 million 3.02 $35.93 million $1.61 7.47

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getty Realty and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Getty Realty presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 56.28%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Getty Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

