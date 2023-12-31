Analyzing Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.25 $170.10 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.77 billion 1.88 $531.00 million $7.05 8.25

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 2 3 0 0 1.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22% Allison Transmission 21.63% 62.80% 13.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Atmus Filtration Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It provides its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. The company also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. It serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.