Analyzing Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orpea and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orpea N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Orpea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orpea N/A N/A N/A $1.83 N/A InnovAge $699.35 million 1.17 -$6.52 million ($0.29) -20.69

This table compares Orpea and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orpea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orpea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orpea and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orpea 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%.

Summary

Orpea beats InnovAge on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services. The company's post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals offer services for geriatrics, musculoskeletal, nervous system, cardiovascular, hematology, and oncology conditions, as well as patients in a persistent vegetative state or in a minimally conscious state. Its psychiatric hospitals provide services for the patients with mood disorders, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, addictions, eating disorders, sleep disorders, personality disorders, ageing-related psychiatric disorders, psychosis, over exhaustion or burn-out, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic conditions, and post-traumatic stress disorder conditions, as well as geriatric, child, young adult, parent-child, and public/private patients psychiatry services. In addition, the company offers home care services, including housekeeping services, such as cleaning, meals, ironing, gardening, and household errands; daily life assistance services comprising day or night supervision, assistance with hygiene tasks, and meal-time assistance; and movement assistance services. The company operates in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, Slovenia, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Latvia, Croatia, and China. ORPEA SA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

