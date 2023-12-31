Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

