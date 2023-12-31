ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,138.8 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
About ANTA Sports Products
