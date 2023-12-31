ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,366,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 9,750,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,138.8 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.