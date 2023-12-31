Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. 1,206,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,299. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $40.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

