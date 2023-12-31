Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

