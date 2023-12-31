Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance
Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.33. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
