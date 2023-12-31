Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.33. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

In related news, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $29,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 771,058 shares in the company, valued at $123,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,651 shares of company stock worth $125,384. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

