Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,006,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,359 shares of company stock valued at $625,320. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

