AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 387,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 313,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,416. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

