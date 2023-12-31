Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aramark

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 2,269.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.