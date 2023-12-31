ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. ARB IOT Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

