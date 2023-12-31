Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 1,333 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

