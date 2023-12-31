Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 376 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

