Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 256 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock worth $10,801,735. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Shares of VEEV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.52. 979,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,658. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

