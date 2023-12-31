Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 5,500 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Avient were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avient by 17.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.57. 614,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVNT

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.