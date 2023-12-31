Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $602.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.