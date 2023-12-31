Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Booking were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,547.22. 164,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,265. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,036.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.