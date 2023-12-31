Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,297. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

