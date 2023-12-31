Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.78. 276,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,639. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $339.28 and a one year high of $647.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

