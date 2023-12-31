Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $124,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 862,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,009. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

