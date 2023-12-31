Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,658,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

