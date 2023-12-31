Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $329,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.86. 520,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,133. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.