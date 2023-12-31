Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 25,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 78,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,807,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900,150. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

