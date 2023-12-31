Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

FAST stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 2,716,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,454. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

