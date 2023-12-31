Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,182 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 327,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,833. The company has a market cap of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 3,597 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $51,832.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $174,404.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,019,670 shares of company stock valued at $64,288,508. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.