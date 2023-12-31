Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,288 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,116.25. 2,055,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $976.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.78. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $548.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

