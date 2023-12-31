Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,859,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

