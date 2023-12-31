Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,345 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

DLR stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.58. 1,499,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,882. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

