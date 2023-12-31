Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 4,033 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

