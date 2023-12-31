Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 7 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $25.67 on Friday, reaching $1,572.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,664.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,667.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,372.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

