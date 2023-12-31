Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 70 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

KNSL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.91. 172,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.57 and a 200-day moving average of $377.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

