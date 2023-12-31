Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 5,539,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

