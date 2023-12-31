Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4 %

TSCO stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.03. 1,070,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

