Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $93.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

