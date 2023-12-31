Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,620,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.53 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $842.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.