Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Up 93.0% in December

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,947. The firm has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.57. Argan has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 123.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argan by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 73.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

