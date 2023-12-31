Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.