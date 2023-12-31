Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.18%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
