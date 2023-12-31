Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,303 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $451,201.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,645 shares of company stock worth $2,841,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 5,742,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 5.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

