Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 16,222,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,169,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

